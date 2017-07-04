Yas Marina Circuit and FLASH Reveals Global Superstar P!NK & International DJ Calvin Harris Will Headline 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix After-Race Concerts

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New 'Golden Circle' UPGRADE concert packages introduced! Buy now for 20 per cent discount before Monday, July 31st

Yas Marina Circuit and FLASH Entertainment today revealed two of the four international headline artists for this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the 2017 FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530201/Calvin_Harris_Abu_Dhabi_GP.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530202/PINK_Abu_Dhabi_GP.jpg )



Kicking off four days of celebrations, on Thursday 23 November the internationally-renowned DJ Calvin Harris returns to Abu Dhabi to ignite the 2017 Yasalam After-Race Concert series of high energy and world-class musical talent.

Grammy Award-winning record producer, songwriter and DJ, Calvin Harrisis a figurehead for modern dance music, having broken world records and dominated global music charts.

Topping off the party on Sunday 26 November, P!NK, regarded as one of the best-selling female pop icons is lined up to close off the race weekend.

Redefining the title 'rockstar', P!NK has remained a household name of floor-bouncing pop and chart-rocking singles, including "Get the Party Started", "So What" and "Try".

Organisers also revealed race-goers have the new option to upgrade their race weekend by purchasing 'Golden Circle' upgrade for the After-Race Concerts. Offering the best access to the star-studded concerts, the 4-night upgrade packages are available to buy now from AED945.

Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit, said: "We're excited to make our first artist reveal for this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

"Every year, we aim to give ticket holders bigger and better value by providing four days of new and exciting on and off-track entertainment. We look forward to making further announcements about our After-Race line-up soon. And with the introduction of Golden Circle tickets available for purchase, best access goes to those fans who value it the most."

As always, the only way to enjoy the four Yasalam After-Race Concert performances will be to purchase a ticket for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Tickets are available online at http://www.yasmarinacircuit.com, through the Yas Marina Circuit Call Centre (800 927) or +971 (0) 2 659 9800, and through the YasHUB smartphone app and its Facebook shop: http://www.facebook.com/yasmarinacircuit