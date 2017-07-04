

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area producer prices for May. Producer price inflation is forecast to ease to 3.5 percent in May from 4.3 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro bounced off against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1351 against the greenback, 128.49 against the yen, 1.0947 against the franc and 0.8780 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



