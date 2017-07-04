It has been decided to admit the following structured bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 6 July 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00304013 DB 0.0% 1 EUR 13 July 2018 51 EUROSTOXX 50 SPRINTER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



