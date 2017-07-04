Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Total Voting Rights

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the Company announces that the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 85,864,981 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 85,864,981.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In addition to the ordinary shares in issue, following the Realisation Opportunity the Company also has in issue 8,044,769 realisation shares which are neither listed nor carry any voting rights.





