sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.07.2017 | 11:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Total Voting Rights

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the Company announces that the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 85,864,981 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 85,864,981.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In addition to the ordinary shares in issue, following the Realisation Opportunity the Company also has in issue 8,044,769 realisation shares which are neither listed nor carry any voting rights.


For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell/ Gillian Martin - Nomad
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden		+44 1481 745 323


Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


© 2017 PR Newswire