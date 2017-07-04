

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer or | | |the underlying issuer of | PayPoint PLC | |existing shares to which voting | | |rights are attached(ii): | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | X | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |Other (please specify)(iii): | | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Name |Woodford Investment Management Ltd | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |9400 Garsington Road, Oxford, OX4 2HN | |office (if applicable) | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Name |Clients of Woodford | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered | | |office (if applicable) | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold |30/06/2017 | |was crossed or reached(vi): | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified|03/07/2017 | |(DD/MM/YYYY): | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +-----------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+-----------------+ | | % of voting | % of voting | | | | | rights | rights through | Total of |Total number of | | | attached to | financial | both in % |voting rights of | | |shares (total| instruments |(8.A + 8.B)|issuer(vii) | | | of 8. A) |(total of 8.B 1 | | | | | | + 8.B 2) | | | +-----------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+-----------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which | 19.995% | | 19.995% | 68,165,925.00 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or | | | | | |reached | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+-----------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous | 20.004% | | 20.004% | | |notification (if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +-----------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+-----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +--------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |Class/type of |Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +---------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ |ISIN code (if | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | Directive | Directive | | | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | +--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ |GB00B02QND93 |13,629,871.00 | |19.995% | | +--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A | 13,629,871.00 | 19.995% | +--------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +---------------+----------+---------------+------------------------+----------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights |% of | |financial |Expiration|Conversion |that may be acquired if |voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period(xi) |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +---------------+----------+---------------+------------------------+----------+ | | | | | | +---------------+----------+---------------+------------------------+----------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. B 1| | | +---------------+------------------------+----------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) (Note that holdings held | |via indices, baskets and ETFs would be displayed here as asset class 'Equity' | |or 'PreferredEquity' so please update this to the correct name accordingly) | +--------------+----------+--------------+----------------+----------+---------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Physical or cash|Number of |% of | |financial |date(x) |Conversion |settlement(xii) |voting |voting | |instrument | |Period (xi) | |rights |rights | +--------------+----------+--------------+----------------+----------+---------+ | | | | | | | +--------------+----------+--------------+----------------+----------+---------+ |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 | | | +----------------+----------+---------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does | | |not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or | | |indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the | | |voting rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with | | |the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv| | |)(please add additional rows as necessary) | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+---------+------------------+ | |% of voting rights | % of voting rights | | | |if it equals or is | through financial | Total of both if it equals | |Name(xv)| higher than the | instruments if it | or is higher than the | | | notifiable |equals or is higher | notifiable threshold | | | threshold |than the notifiable | | | | | threshold | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Name of the proxy holder | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |The number and % of voting | | |rights held | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |The date until which the | | |voting rights will be held | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. Additional information(xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------+---------------------------------------+ | Place of completion | 9400 Garsington Road, Oxford, OX4 2HN | +---------------------+---------------------------------------+ | Date of completion | 30/06/2017 | +---------------------+---------------------------------------+



