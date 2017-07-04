Goal to further promote online multilingualism

Following the initial signing of an MOU between EURid and UNESCO in February of 2013, both parties have agreed to continue to successful collaboration with its renewal on 30 May 2017.

Both EURid and UNESCO will continue to carry out common projects that contribute to the promotion of multilingualism in cyberspace, which includes:

Research and analysis of the International Domain Names (IDN) deployment

Preparation of the joint World Report on IDN deployment,

Cooperation in preparation of joint events, meetings and projects involving experts from various professional and academic communities, as well as other international, regional and national organizations.

The most measurable and impactful accomplishment of the partnership thus far is the creation of an annual IDN World report, the most recent iteration taking the form of a dedicated website idnworldreport.eu. Unlike previous renditions, the 2016 report, produced by EURid and UNESCO, with the support of OXIL, Mark McFadden, Emily Taylor, Verisign, and the regional ccTLD organisations, brings on a completely new and unique user experience, expanding the horizons of readership by abandoning the traditional PDF design and giving the report an online identity. The 2017 report is currently under preparation and will boast a more user-friendly and comprehensive composition with real-time updates and the addition of more charts and graphs.

"In bringing the report online, our goal is to create a continuous dialogue among worldwide stakeholders and broaden the overall reach of the report" comments Giovanni Seppia, EURid's External Relations Manager.

The MOU between EURid and UNESCO be in effect until December of 2019.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: http://www.eurid.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005085/en/

Contacts:

EURid

Christopher Nicastro, +32 (0)2 401 27 50 ext. 261

christopher.nicastro@eurid.eu