OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, July 4
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date: 04 July 2017
|Name of applicant:
|Oxford Instruments plc
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 January 2017
|To:
|30 June 2017
|Name of scheme:
|ESO Scheme (A3274711995)
|Senior Executive Long-Term Incentive Scheme (SELTIS)
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|549,614
|73,500
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|20,945
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|528,669
|73,500
|Name of contact:
|Susan Johnson-Brett
|Telephone number of contact:
|01865 393324