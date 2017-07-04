As of July 5, 2017, the following instrument issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products Units will change market segment, short name, trading code and trading lot.



ISIN SE0009806342 ----------------------------------------------------- Current Market Segment STO Structured Products Units ----------------------------------------------------- Current Short name BNPP_SIF_1561RBSEL ----------------------------------------------------- Current Trading Code BNPP_SIF_1561RBSEL ----------------------------------------------------- Current Trading Lot 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- New Market Segment STO Structured Products ----------------------------------------------------- New Short Name BNPP_SIF_1561RBSEL1 ----------------------------------------------------- New Trading Code BNPP_SIF_1561RBSEL1 ----------------------------------------------------- New Trading Lot 10 000 -----------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Eva Norling telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.