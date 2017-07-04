Songa Offshore SE: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Reference is made to the recent press releases regarding the Long Term Incentive Program. Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") has distributed the shareholdings of the Long Term Incentive Program to the employees.

The Company has distributed 62,383 shares to primary insider and CEO in Songa Offshore SE, Bjoernar Iversen. Mr Iversen's holding following this transaction is 118,097 shares in addition to 95,975 restricted share units.

The Company has distributed 45,672 shares to primary insider and CFO in Songa Offshore SE, Jan Rune Steinsland. Mr Steinsland's holding following this transaction is 77,218 shares in addition to 70,265 restricted share units.

The Company has distributed 45,672 shares f to primary insider and COO in Songa Offshore SE, Mark Bessell. Mr Bessell's holding following this transaction is 53,027 shares in addition to 70,265 restricted share units.

4 July 2017

Limassol, Cyprus

