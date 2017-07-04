Lactoferrin Market Size Worth $167.9 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 8.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globallactoferrin marketis expected to reach USD 167.9 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for infant formula has been a major factor driving market growth. Utilization of lactoferrin has increased owing to the rising health concerns among consumers.

Lactoferrin is derived from the transferrin family and is a multifunctional protein. Transferrins are glycoproteins and are known to have the ability to control the free iron content in the human body, and bind them together. The transferrin family derivative is present in extensive quantities in various parts of the human body including, tears, nasal secretions, milk, and saliva.

The multifunctional protein helps to separate the free iron in the human body and also remove any content which promotes bacterial activity. The transferring family derivative helps to inhibit the bacterial growth by binding the lipopolysaccharides with bacterial walls and thus forming peroxides. Owing to this ability of the multifunctional protein, it is widely used in the healthcare sector for curing and preventing bacterial infections & diseases. The antibacterial function of lactoferrin is projected to show a high growth over the next eight years. The antibacterial function segment had a market share of 20.4% in 2016.

Infant formula application segment is expected to have a steady growth rate over the next eight years with an estimated CAGR of 8.1%. The multifunctional protein is the key component of human milk required for infants as they help in iron absorption and its transportation. Cow's milk contains the multifunctional protein in minute quantities of 0.1 mg/mL, whereas infants require it in the quantities of 2-3 mg/mL. Commercially produced infant formula with lactoferrin content has high iron absorption, antibacterial, and antioxidation properties. This factor is projected to propel the infant formula segment growth over the next eight years.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Lactoferrin Market Analysis By Function (Iron Absorption, Anti-inflammatory, Intestinal Flora Protection, Antibacterial, Immune Cell Stimulation, Antioxidant), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lactoferrin-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global lactoferrin demand was 255.0 tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025

Iron absorption emerged as the largest function segment in 2016 and is estimated to be worth 151.9 tons by 2025

Intestinal flora protection is anticipated to be the fastest growing function segment over the next eight years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%

The global lactoferrin demand in food & beverages application was valued at USD 19.7 million in 2016 and is anticipated to witness steady growth over the next eight years

Industry participants include Metagenics, Pharming Group N.V., Vitalus Nutrition Inc., Ingredia SA., MP Biomedicals, Glanbia Nutritionals, Farbest Brands, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd., and ProHealth

Grand View Research has segmented the global lactoferrin market on the basis of function, application, and region:

Lactoferrin Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Tons, 2014 - 2025) Iron absorption Anti-inflammatory Intestinal flora protection Antibacterial Immune cell stimulation Antioxidant

Lactoferrin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Tons, 2014 - 2025) Food & beverages Infant formula Sports & functional food Animal feed Pharmaceuticals Personal care products

Lactoferrin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Tons, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China Japan Central & South America Middle East & Africa



