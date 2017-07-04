Protein Expression Market Worth 2,850.5 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Protein Expression Market by Type (E. Coli, Mammalian, Yeast, Pichia, Insect, Baculovirus, Cell-free), Products (Competent Cells, Reagents, Instruments, Services), Application (Therapeutic, Research, Industrial) & End User - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Protein Expression Market is expected to reach USD 2,850.5 Million by 2022 from USD 1,654.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing research activities on recombinant-based proteins, and growing life sciences & biopharmaceutical industries are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

By systems type, the prokaryotic expression systems segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of systems type, the Protein Expression Market is segmented into prokaryotic expression systems; insect cell expression systems; mammalian cell expression systems; yeast expression systems; cell-free expression systems; and algal-based expression systems.

The prokaryotic expression systems segment has been sub-segmented into Escherichia coli (E. coli) systems and other systems. The E. coli systems segment accounted for the largest share of this market segment. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of E. coli systems for the production of commercial proteins.

By product, the reagents segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

The Protein Expression Market is segmented into competent cells, expression vectors, instruments, reagents, and services on the basis of products. The reagents segment holds the largest share and also expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This positive growth trend is primarily attributed to increasing research activities and large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines that require kits and reagents.

The therapeutic applications segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

By application, the Protein Expression Market is segmented into therapeutic applications, research applications and industrial applications. The therapeutic applications segment holds the largest share in the market; however, the research applications segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in the research applications segment is primarily attributed to the increase in proteomics-based research activities around the world.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of end users, the Protein Expression Market is segmented into academic research institutes; contract research organizations (CROs); pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other end users (food processing industry, detergent manufacturers, paper industry, leather industry, breweries, dairy industry, chemical industry, bioplastic industry, and cosmeceutical industry).The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment holds the largest share in the market; however, the CROs segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia offers lucrative growth opportunities

By region, the global Protein Expression Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America holds the largest share of the market in 2016, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China and India; the large population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in these countries; a growing demand of biologics; and the improving life sciences research infrastructure are the major factors driving the growth of this regional segment.

Key players operating in the Protein Expression Market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson & Company (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Lucigen Corporation (U.S.), Synthetic Genomics Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), New England Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), Sengenics (Singapore.), ARTES Biotechnology GmbH (Germany), Addgene Inc. (U.S.) , LifeSensors Inc. (U.S.), Accelagen Inc. (U.S.), Geneva Biotech (Switzerland), Viva Biotech (China), Profacgen (U.S.), ProteoGenix (France), Peak Proteins Ltd. (U.K.), Domainex Ltd. (U.K.), and Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany).

