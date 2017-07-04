The Swedish power utility has ramped up its renewable energy activity in recent weeks, spinning out a new Photovoltaics & Battery Business Unit from its Business Area Wind.

Vattenfall, one of Europe's leading producers of coal, has split its Business Area Wind division into three sub-groups - one of which will focus specifically on solar PV and storage.

The new Photovoltaics & Battery Business Unit was spun out of the Wind division on July 1, which is now also broken down into Offshore and Onshore divisions.

Following the creation of the new solar+storage division, Vattenfall announced that it is to invest €150 million in large-scale and decentralized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...