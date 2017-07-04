

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla (TSLA) said it delivered just over 22,000 vehicles in the second-quarter, of which just over 12,000 were Model S and just over 10,000 were Model X. This represents a 53% increase over the second-quarter of 2016. Total vehicle deliveries in the first half of 2017 were approximately 47,100.



Tesla noted that the major factor affecting its second-quarter deliveries was a severe production shortfall of 100 kWh battery packs, which are made using new technologies on new production lines. The technology challenge grows exponentially with energy density. Until early June, production averaged about 40% below demand. Once this was resolved, June orders and deliveries were strong.



Provided global economic conditions do not worsen considerably, the company is confident that combined deliveries of Model S and Model X in the second half of 2017 will likely exceed deliveries in the first half of 2017.



The second-quarter production totaled 25,708 vehicles, bringing first half 2017 production to 51,126.



The first certified production Model 3 that meets all regulatory requirements will be completed this week, with a handover of about 30 customer cars at Fremont factory on July 28.



