

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 03-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,794,967.05 10.9592



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,651,942.93 14.5811



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 799,120.54 17.6985



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,591,294.45 16.7884



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 03/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 725000 USD 7,383,707.76 10.1844



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2850000 USD 29,026,594.46 10.1848



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,911,441.99 12.7433



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 292,745.87 13.9403



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,186,172.22 16.5667



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,528,796.38 16.7242



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,574,073.93 11.2426



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,286,304.25 17.1697



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,261,806.89 19.0111



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 49,965,327.03 17.289



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,543,154.93 14.5581



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 03/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 301,553.59 14.3597



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,295,722.09 15.6111



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,318,463.97 18.312



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,283,114.56 16.1923



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,923,317.84 10.3071



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,253,358.04 17.9026



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 03/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 296,691.66 18.5432



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,717,584.48 18.8703



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 03/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,220,747.19 17.1773



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,220,605.89 17.1766



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 03/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,996,789.74 13.748



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,441,226.22 18.0622



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,290,644.02 15.4586



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,270,760.72 10.4511



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,164,652.83 18.1034



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 03/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 173,140,643.40 15.3903



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 246,795.59 16.453



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,457,932.53 5.5693



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 03/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,975,998.29 18.6368



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,035,401.41 15.9293



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,837,693.42 14.1361



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,583,333.88 17.6941



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 03/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 301,513.11 18.8446



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 03/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,713,145.34 19.0418



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 03/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,540,973.60 19.2758



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R8



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX