

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks retreated on Tuesday amid fresh tensions on the Korean peninsula after North Korea launched another ballistic missile in the direction of Japan, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to declare it is 'hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer'.



The benchmark DAX was down 22 points or 0.18 percent at 12,453 in late opening deals after rallying as much as 1.2 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Post, Deutsche Telekom, Fresenius, Linde, Lufthansa and Thyssenkrupp were among the prominent decliners.



Automaker Daimler was marginally higher after it sued Sweden's SKF, with a claim for damages, as a consequence of the settlement decision by the European Commission for violation of European competition rules.



Banks extended recent gains, with Commerzbank rising 0.4 percent and rival Deutsche Bank adding 0.8 percent.



Pharmaceutical group Stada rallied 3 percent on news that private equity firms Bain Capital and Cinven are considering asking for regulatory approval to make another takeover offer for the company.



On a light day on the economic front, Eurostat reported that Eurozone producer prices increased at the weakest pace so far this year in May, largely due to slowing energy price inflation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX