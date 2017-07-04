ATOS: Atos launches world-first prescriptive Security Operations Center (SOC) with automated response

With unparalleled detection and response times, the new solution thwarts cyberattacks before they happen

Paris, Brussels, July 4 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces the launch of its new prescriptive Security Operations Center (SOC). Combined with Atos Big Data analytics capabilities and powered by Bullion servers, the new security solution makes it possible for customers to predict security threats before they even occur. Detection and neutralization time is improved significantly compared to existing solutions.

Atos builds on its existing and proven assets to deliver the Prescriptive SOC. The Atos Data Lake Appliance powered by Bullion and Atos research in Artificial Intelligence are in the heart of what makes Atos Prescriptive SOC unique.

To face the increasing number of ever more sophisticated cyberattacks, (such as ransomware, DDos, botnet, Advanced Persistent Threats), customers require constant and efficient security solutions so that they can remain focused on their core business.

Security analytics and automated response to predict risks and neutralize cyberattacks

Based on Big Data analytics and Machine Learning technology and combined with McAfee Technologies, the prescriptive SOC continuously learns from previous threats and manages to orchestrate automated responses in real-time. The detection time can be reduced to less than a minute, versus an average of 190 days with existing solutions, and the total response and recovery time can be reduced to a few minutes compared to a couple of months today.

The prescriptive SOC leverages McAfee Open Data Exchange Layer (Open-DXL) and Threat Defence Life Cycle technologies to enhance automation, orchestration and the immediate reactivity of security responses in order to eliminate fragmented and time-consuming manual security responses.

Threat Intelligence for a 360° view

With its prescriptive security analytics capabilities, the solution analyses and correlates high volumes of structured and unstructured data from different sources (IT, OT and IoT), and monitors not only the internal customer network but also the social networks, the deep web and the dark web, for a full environment screening. The data is transformed into intelligence with deep packet analysis, pattern recognition and weak signal detection.

"By combining Big Data, security analytics and supercomputing, Atos offers its customers the opportunity to be one step ahead of cyberattacks. The deep data analytics and monitoring in real-time allow a unique and continuous prescriptive security. Our customers can now predict and neutralize threats before they reach their goal." says Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer, Big Data & Security at Atos.

Leveraging its experience of securing the Olympic Games for more than 20 years, Atos, through its 14 interconnected and follow-the-sun Security Operations Centers (SOC) worldwide, provides a unique 24/7 up-to-date protection, with innovative detection and response security services.

