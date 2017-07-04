LINK Mobility Group ASA Enters Google's Early Access Program for RCS Business Messaging

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LINK Mobility Group ASA (LINK), a leading mobile messaging and solution provider in Europe, has been selected to be a part of the Early Access Program from Google for RCS business messaging. RCS business messaging uses RCS (Rich Communication Services) to upgrade business SMS with rich media, interactivity, branding and better analytics. With RCS businesses can engage mobile users in new ways with more useful and dynamic messages.

The last digital revolution was mobile. It made information at any time-anywhere a reality and it changed the digital landscape, user behavior, customer expectations on a global scale. The next major shift will be conversational interface. New features in the worlds most used inbox will empower how business can communicate with their customers and is an important step in the right direction. Millions of businesses already rely on SMS to communicate with customers, however the channel have some limitations in relation to content enrichment. The launch of RCS, will improve the user experience and engagement for all Android users.

LINK Mobility does already provide its customers mobile messaging enrichment, and can with the offering of RCS bring even greater enrichment and interactive functionality. Enrichment such as stronger branding, video, images, GIF's and action buttons. Making it easier for businesses to communicate more effective with their customers via the mobile.

LINK believes that the majority of the current services consumers use in both browser and in-app can be done in the messaging channel.

An airline can handle booking, a retailer can inspire and drive sales and a bank can handle financial services with customers - everything in the mobile messaging channel.

LINK will invite five of its Enterprise customers to participate in the Early Access Program. Together with Google we will work closely on developing the best-in-class user experience. Based on this experience LINK will offer this additional functionality and enrichment to all our customers in all our markets.

- We want to provide best-in-class mobile user experience for our customers. For us it is all about simplify banking through the right mix of services, content and technology. We look forward to launching new features in the messaging channel for our Android users, together with LINK Mobility, Telenor and Google, says Hilde Hjelle,Corporate Mobile messaging manager for the largest financial service group in Norway, DNB BANK ASA.

- LINK Mobility always aim to be in-front on new technology and drive innovation within the mobile messaging and solutions area, our experienced team loves to create state of the art user experience. With this strategy LINK will be at the forefront of spotting new trends - bringing the best mobile messaging channels and experience to our Enterprise customers, says Soeren Aarslev Sundahl, EVP of Mobile Messaging & Innovation in LINK Mobility Group.

- RCS will no doubt be a strong channel within mobile messaging in the future, enabling our Enterprise customers to communicate with their clients on an even more advanced level than today. We will always be ahead of the game and ensure that our Enterprise Customers will stand to take advantage of all new innovation within the mobile messaging area. We believe strongly that the RCS solution within messaging is an innovation that will greatly benefit our customers, and we will as soon as we have finalized the pilot phase together with Google and five of our customers, offer this enrichment to all our customers. LINK drives innovation within mobile messaging, and being a selected global partner to Google proves our strategy, says CEO Arild Hustad.

About LINK

LINK is one of Europe's leading providers of B2C mobile messaging and mobile services. LINK is headquartered in Oslo - Norway, and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Spain, Bulgaria and the Baltics. The company is listed on the Oslo stock exchange under ticker LINK. LINK has experienced stellar growth during the last years in terms of both revenue and profits.

