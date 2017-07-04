Special Purpose Machines Market 6.05% CAGR by 2021 Says A New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Special purpose machines market analyst says one of the major drivers for this market is policies providing impetus to the machine tools industry in India. In India, 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) is permitted to the machine tools industry. In 2014, an excise duty of 10% was imposed on machine tools. The government has given exemption to machine tools manufacturers from obtaining an industrial license for developing tools.

Complete report on Special Purpose Machines market spread across 70 pages, analyzing 4 major companies and providing 20 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1097658-global-special-purpose-machines-market-2017-2021.html.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the special purpose machines market is 3D printing. The manufacturing industry has witnessed the advent of a revolutionary technology known as 3D printing. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of creating three-dimensional objects using a digital file. The process usually involves building the product in thin layers one by one. 3D printing enables production of complex geometries that are either arduous or impossible with traditional manufacturing techniques.

The following companies as the key players in the global special purpose machines market: Dalian Machine Tool Group, DMG MORI, EMAG, and Batliboi. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Fives Landis, Global CNC Automation, Hann Kuen Machinery & Hardware, HMT, Invensys Engineers, Mazak, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES MACHINE TOOL, Premier, and Shenoy Engineering. Order a copy of Global Special Purpose Machines Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1097658 .

Global Special Purpose Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the industry landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this industry. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global special purpose machines market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the machines which are sold by machine tool vendors.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is plasma cutting machines in Windows-based CNC controls. The Windows-based computer, which controls and manipulates the setup parameters completely, consists of a touchscreen that possesses all the necessary buttons. With this setup, height and motion controls can be handled effectively. All the essential parameters needed for the cutting process at any desired power level are embedded in the memory of the control system. The operator just needs to perform the primary functions, such as loading metal plates of the desired type and thickness, placing the torch at the initial position, and pressing the start button.

The special purpose machines market study conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive industry and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Another related report is Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global selective soldering equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2017-2021. The following companies as the key players in the global selective soldering equipment market: Kurtz Ersa, Pillarhouse, RPS Automation, SEHO Systems, and Vitronics Soltec. Other prominent vendors in the market are: ACE Production Technologies, Blundell Production Equipment, EBSO Manncorp, JUKI Automation, Manncorp, Nordson Corporation, and SMTnet.

One trend in the market is short product life cycle of electronic devices. Rapid technology changes and constant upgradations have reduced the life cycle of electronic products. This has put immense pressure on OEMs to manufacture new products with reduced lead time to meet market demands. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1097689-global-selective-soldering-equipment-market-2017-2021.html .

Explore other new reports on Manufacturing & Construction Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/manufacturing/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml