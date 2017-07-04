Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Worth $10.8 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalrecycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) marketis expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Changing end-user perception towards sustainable sourcing of bottling materials and ban of landfills (introduced in European nations) has positively impacted industry growth in the recent past.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Increasing awareness among general populace about plastic wastage has prompted governments to take initiatives that are aimed at promoting plastic recycling, which in turn boosted polyethylene terephthalate recycling landscape. Furthermore, bottling companies across the global are gradually adopting to recycled PET in order to establish sustainable material sourcing strategies.

Companies are actively investing in R&D of rPET flake based products in order to expand the recovered resins' scope. Also, regions such as North America and Europe are characterized by consumers willing to pay premium prices for green materials, which is further incentivizing companies to switch to rPET in packaging applications.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis By Product Type (Clear, Colored), By End-use (Fiber, Sheet & Film, Strapping, F&B Containers, Bottles, Non-Food Containers), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/recycled-polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global recycled PET demand was around 8,400 kilo tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025

Clear resins emerged as the dominant product segment is expected to generate revenue worth USD 8.1 billion by 2025.

by 2025. Asia Pacific accounted for nearly 50% of the global revenue in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. China and India are key demand hubs in the region with textile, electronics and automotive applications being dominant.

accounted for nearly 50% of the global revenue in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. and are key demand hubs in the region with textile, electronics and automotive applications being dominant. Fiber was the largest end-use segment in 2016 and is expected to achieve a high growth rate over the forecast period. Fiber is widely used in the textile, home furnishings, and automobile sector. Increasing demand in these segments is expected to drive the demand for rPET.

The U.S. achieved 30% recycling rate for polyethylene terepthalate bottle in 2015. Various waste collection and recycling programs at both federal and community levels (influenced by public concerns and government policies) have been a driving force in the U.S.

Clear rPET emerged as the largest product segment in 2015 and is expected to generate revenue around USD 8.1 billion by the end of 2025

by the end of 2025 In terms of end-use, fibers are expected to be the fastest growing segment due to their vast application scope as a substitute to virgin polyesters.

Global recycled PET demand in fiber segment was USD 2.51 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to experience a moderate growth over the next eight years

in 2015 and is anticipated to experience a moderate growth over the next eight years Major players including Ecostar Plastics, Verdeco Recycling, Indorama Ventures and M & G Chemicals dominated the recycled PET industry in terms of volume in 2015

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Architectural Coatings Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/architectural-coatings-market



Polyvinylidene fluoride Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/polyvinylidene-fluoride-pvdf-market



Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fluorinated-ethylene-propylene-fep



Disposable Gloves Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/disposable-gloves-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global Recycled PET market on the basis of product, livestock, and region:

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Clear Colored

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Fiber Sheet and film Strapping Food & beverage containers & bottle Non-food containers & bottle Others

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Sweden U.K. RoE Asia Pacific China India Japan RoAPAC Latin America Mexico RoLA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa RoMEA



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/specialty-and-fine-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: www.grandviewresearch.com