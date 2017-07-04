

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell slightly on Tuesday as fresh tensions on the Korean peninsula prompted traders to book profits after strong gains in the previous session.



North Korea launched another ballistic missile in the direction of Japan, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to declare it is 'hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer.'



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 7 points or 0.13 percent at 5,188 in late opening deals after rising 1.5 percent on Monday.



Bouygues, L'Oreal, Michelin, Orange and Schneider Electric were among the prominent losers. Energy major Total SA slid half a percent as oil prices dipped after eight days of gains.



On a light day on the economic front, Eurostat reported that Eurozone producer prices increased at the weakest pace so far this year in May, largely due to slowing energy price inflation.



