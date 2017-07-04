India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market 2017-2023 - Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 35%

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Video Surveillance Analytics Software Market (2017-2023): Forecast By Applications, Deployment (On-Premise and On-Cloud), Verticals, Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

India's video surveillance analytics software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 35% during 2017 to 2023

Need for intelligent security systems, rise in terrorist threats, growing public and private infrastructure coupled with rising crime rates have propelled the demand for video surveillance systems in India. Advantages of surveillance systems over physical security such as ability to allow remote and continuous monitoring has resulted for their wide deployment across the country.

Traditionally controlled by analog based surveillance systems, Indian market is now shifting towards IP based surveillance systems. IP surveillance segment is registering positive growth in various vertical markets, predominantly across government & transportation, banking & financial and commercial offices.

With increase in deployment of IP based surveillance systems, rising demand for video surveillance analytics software market is witnessed in the country. Although, video surveillance analytics software market is in developing stage. However, the market is expected to register significant adoption during the forecast period.

In micro application, presently, Perimeter Intrusion Detection (PID) and Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) segments registered highest revenue share. However, during 2017-23, the face recognition micro application segment is likely to register highest CAGR attributed to expected deployment by the government for public safety.

