

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to a 6-day low of 1.2915 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 0.8790 against the euro, from early highs of 1.2959 and 0.8764, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 1.2452 from early highs of 1.2479.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.26 against the greenback, 0.89 against the euro and 1.22 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX