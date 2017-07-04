The event organized by the Solar Trade Association offers reminder that solar PV has been a transformative energy source in the past few years, and is backed by 86% of the population.

That the Great British public is regularly at odds with the government should come as little surprise. From Brexit to this year's snap general election via perennial protests against proposed cuts to the NHS and public services, Brits often find themselves in direct opposition to Parliament.

So on the occasion of the fourth Solar Independence Day it should be glaringly obvious that, in a year when government support for solar has dwindled to barely anything, public backing of the technology has never been higher.

The Solar Trade Association (STA) today reeled-off a series of eye-catching statistics - many of which are the government's own - that highlight the broad appeal and growing spread of solar power. Namely, 86% of the public back solar, which is a figure harvested from government department BEIS's Energy and Climate Change Public Attitude Tracker.

