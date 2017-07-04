

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production growth accelerated in May after easing in the previous two months, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 9.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 9.6 percent spike in April. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Among main industrial groups, mining and quarrying production surged 21.3 percent annually in May and manufacturing production grew by 9.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent from April, when it dropped by 0.2 percent.



