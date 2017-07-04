

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged and also maintained its government bond purchase plan.



The Executive Board of the Sveriges Riksbank held the repo rate steady at -0.50 percent, in line with economists' expectations. The rate has been at this level since February 2016.



The first rate increase is not expected to be made until the middle of 2018, which is the same assessment as in April, the bank said in a statement.



The bank said the fact that inflation has slightly exceeded expectations and that the risks of setbacks abroad are thought to have decreased makes it less likely than before that the Riksbank will cut the repo rate in the near term.



The policy board said that the purchases of government bonds will continue during the second half of 2017, as decided in April. At the end of the year, total purchases of government bonds will amount to SEK 290 billion, the bank said.



The bank said it is prepared to implement further monetary policy easing if necessary to stabilize inflation and safeguard the inflation target. All of the tools that the Riksbank has described earlier can be used if necessary, policymakers said.



The bank observed that overall picture of the economic outlook and inflation prospects remains largely unchanged since April. Continued expansionary monetary policy is needed to stabilize inflation around 2 percent.



The bank lowered its 2017 growth outlook to 2.2 percent from 2.8 percent. Meanwhile, the projection for 2018 was lifted slightly to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent and that for 2019 was retained at 2.1 percent.



The bank maintained inflation forecast for this year at 1.6 percent, while downgrading the outlook for next year to 2 percent from 2.1 percent. The 2019 inflation forecast was maintained at 2.9 percent.



