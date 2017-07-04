PAVIGYM: New Fitness Model Unveiled in the UK - PRAMA to be Introduced at Harbour Club Kensington

LONDON, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The international fitness training concept PRAMA has announced its arrival in London this month, with its debut studio at the Harbour Club Kensington.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530214/PAVIGYM_New_Fitness_Model.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530215/PAVIGYM_New_Fitness_Model_in_the_UK.jpg )



PAVIGYM is the company behind the new concept. CEO of PAVIGYM and creator of PRAMA, Marcos Requena describes the concept:

"No treadmills. No rower. No exercise bike. PRAMA combines great instructors, light and music with workouts designed for training strength, speed, agility and more," he said. "Interactive screens, pressure sensitive floors and walls and lighting combinations, it tracks heart rate, times your sprints and interacts with you."

But Mr Requena affirms that it is not all fun and games. For Harbour Club Kensington, Sinead Johnson says: "Harbour Club Kensington is the first club in London to offer a new concept in fitness: PRAMA. PRAMA allows us to recreate different experiences and signature programmes for everyone to enjoy in a single space."

Jennifer Coccia is Fitness Director at Asphalt Green in New York City and their PRAMA studio, branded AG6. Jennifer describes the merit of the PRAMA method: "We chose PRAMA because depending on how you program the system, it can be for beginners to fitness or our elite athletes. For the athlete side, the reaction-time training is hugely valuable to us, because that is a very difficult component to train outside of a competition. It was important for us to be all-inclusive in this space right through to kids too and we use this concept when training our competitive youth teams; we have seen great results in their performance both on and off the field."

ABOUT PAVIGYM

PAVIGYM is dedicated to the innovative design of flooring and interactive solutions for the global fitness industry.

Established in the 1960s producing high performance athletic soling, by 1996, PAVIGYM was the world's first premium flooring company, combining traditional manufacturing with cutting-edge technology.

The evolution of PAVIGYM's flooring technology continued and in 2008, PAVIGYM was the first company to introduce floor markings into the fitness arena. In-house advances in software capabilities led to the creation of a second industry-first in 2012: PAVIGYM interactive flooring solutions. With applications beyond the floor, PAVIGYM went 360 with this know-how in 2014 introducing PRAMA: a combination of LED enriched stations, pressure sensitive floors and walls, different lighting options controlled at the touch of a button, custom-built to any space.

With a 90-strong team based out of PAVIGYM's headquarters in Alicante, Spain, six running satellite offices across the globe and 65 distributors representing 93 countries, more than 100 members of the team join in pursuit of a common mission: To provide the best combination of performance flooring, interactive technology, inspiring designs, and ready-to-use programming, so that whomever the end user may be [body-type, age and level], the experience is wholly engaging and feels as intuitive as child's play.



Contact: Emma Thornton, TPN, emma@theprojectnetworkand.co +447585415754

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZEQlEK2wsQ

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvUTnhMH9Fo