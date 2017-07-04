Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Robotic Surgery Interventions European Reimbursement Report" report to their offering.

This report presents summary of reimbursement situation for procedures using robotic equipment in European countries.

The five most common robotic surgical procedures are included in the report:

Total prostatectomy for prostate cancer

Total nephrectomy for kidney cancer

Total hysterectomy for endometrial cancer

Anterior resection of rectum for rectal cancer

Nissen (total) fundoplication for gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Three types of surgical access are considered in the report:

Open access

Laparoscopic access

Robot-assisted access

Report includes essential information about reimbursement and national funding, including:

Brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices

Procedure coding for technology

Diagnosis coding

Payment mechanism for technology

Reimbursement tariffs for technology

Restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology

Policy considerations by payers and policy-makers about technology

Companies Mentioned

Auris Surgical Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics (CorPath®)

Elmed medical systems (Avicenna Roboflex)

Hansen Medical (Magellan)

Intuitive Surgical (da Vinci®)

KB Medical (AQrate)

Mazor Robotics (Renaissance®)

Medrobotics (Flex®)

OR Productivity (FreeHand)

Renishaw (neuromate®)

Robocath

Smith Nephew (NAVIO)

Stereotaxis (Epoch®)

Stryker (Mako platform)

THINK Surgical (TSolution One®)

Titan Medical (SPORT)

TransEnterix (SurgiBot)

Verb Surgical

Virtual Incision

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2wf96f/robotic_surgery

