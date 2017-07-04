Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Robotic Surgery Interventions European Reimbursement Report" report to their offering.
This report presents summary of reimbursement situation for procedures using robotic equipment in European countries.
The five most common robotic surgical procedures are included in the report:
Total prostatectomy for prostate cancer
Total nephrectomy for kidney cancer
Total hysterectomy for endometrial cancer
Anterior resection of rectum for rectal cancer
Nissen (total) fundoplication for gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Three types of surgical access are considered in the report:
Open access
Laparoscopic access
Robot-assisted access
Report includes essential information about reimbursement and national funding, including:
Brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices
Procedure coding for technology
Diagnosis coding
Payment mechanism for technology
Reimbursement tariffs for technology
Restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology
Policy considerations by payers and policy-makers about technology
Companies Mentioned
Auris Surgical Robotics
Corindus Vascular Robotics (CorPath®)
Elmed medical systems (Avicenna Roboflex)
Hansen Medical (Magellan)
Intuitive Surgical (da Vinci®)
KB Medical (AQrate)
Mazor Robotics (Renaissance®)
Medrobotics (Flex®)
OR Productivity (FreeHand)
Renishaw (neuromate®)
Robocath
Smith Nephew (NAVIO)
Stereotaxis (Epoch®)
Stryker (Mako platform)
THINK Surgical (TSolution One®)
Titan Medical (SPORT)
TransEnterix (SurgiBot)
Verb Surgical
Virtual Incision
