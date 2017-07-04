Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Atherectomy for Peripheral Artery Disease European Reimbursement Report" report to their offering.

This report presents a summary of the reimbursement situation in Europe for atherectomy. Analysis is provided for admitted and day case hospital care and covers iliac, femoral and popliteal arteries.

The following clinical scenarios are considered:

Percutaneous transluminal atherectomy as stand-alone procedure

Percutaneous transluminal atherectomy in combination with plain balloon angioplasty

Percutaneous transluminal atherectomy in combination with insertion of bare metal stent

Percutaneous transluminal atherectomy in combination with plain balloon angioplasty and insertion of bare metal stent

Report includes essential information about reimbursement and national funding for atherectomy, including:

Brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices

Procedure coding for technology

Diagnosis coding

Payment mechanism for technology

Reimbursement tariffs for technology

Restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology

Policy considerations by payers and policy-makers about technology

Reimbursement information is provided for the following geographies:

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

England (UK)

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Switzerland

Companies Mentioned

Boston Scientific

Cardiovascular Systems

Medtronic

Philips Volcano

Spectranetics

