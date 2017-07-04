Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Atherectomy for Peripheral Artery Disease European Reimbursement Report" report to their offering.
This report presents a summary of the reimbursement situation in Europe for atherectomy. Analysis is provided for admitted and day case hospital care and covers iliac, femoral and popliteal arteries.
The following clinical scenarios are considered:
Percutaneous transluminal atherectomy as stand-alone procedure
Percutaneous transluminal atherectomy in combination with plain balloon angioplasty
Percutaneous transluminal atherectomy in combination with insertion of bare metal stent
Percutaneous transluminal atherectomy in combination with plain balloon angioplasty and insertion of bare metal stent
Report includes essential information about reimbursement and national funding for atherectomy, including:
Brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices
Procedure coding for technology
Diagnosis coding
Payment mechanism for technology
Reimbursement tariffs for technology
Restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology
Policy considerations by payers and policy-makers about technology
Reimbursement information is provided for the following geographies:
Austria
Belgium
Denmark
England (UK)
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Norway
Sweden
Switzerland
Companies Mentioned
Boston Scientific
Cardiovascular Systems
Medtronic
Philips Volcano
Spectranetics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jtmc4n/atherectomy_for
