

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate eased in June, after holding steady in the previous month, to its lowest level in nine years, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.3 percent from 6.4 percent in the previous two months.



The latest figure was the lowest since June 2008, when it was 6 percent. The unemployment rate has been easing steadily since June last year.



The number of unemployed dropped by 900 from the previous month to 139,400, which was also the lowest since June 2008. The figure decreased by 42,100 from a year ago.



Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 11.9 percent in June from 11.8 percent in May. That was the first increase in 13 months.



