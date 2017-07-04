Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market in Germany and in Europe: Trends and Perspectives until 2021 by Product Categories" report to their offering.

The European market for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) is largely saturated and has limited growth rates. For the most part, growth is only possible by product differentiation and increased product diversity. Packaging design is an important aspect for a product's performance at the point of sale.

Producers, fillers and retailers want to develop simple and cost-efficient packaging solutions with films that have optimal functionalities. At the same time, the perceived eco-friendliness of packaging is of growing importance.

This report describes trends and provides a market overview on flexible sales packaging in Germany and in Europe and emphasizes the different types of plastic composites.

The report helps decision makers to evaluate industry sectors, trends and development potentials for flexible plastic composite packaging, especially with regards to the substitution of monofilms. By contrasting the German and the European market development you will get a comprehensive overview of regional key differences until 2021.

Benefits of buying this report:

Cost-effective market data and forecasts on the development of flexible plastics packaging in Germany and Europe, especially focused on plastic composites.

Strategic decision aid for your business development due to profound market analysis

Early detection of trends for flexible packaging

Detailed analysis differentiated by 7 film sub-classifications and 22 film types

Description, quantification and forecast of flexible plastic composites by 15 product categories, which is unique in the industry

Key Questions

What are the factors for material development?

How will the product categories evolve?

Which markets are growing? Which markets are declining?

What is the market volume in 2016? How will it change until 2021?

Key Topics Covered:

0. Key findings

1. Concept

2. Drivers of market development until 2021 in Germany and in Europe

3. Flexible plastic packing trends Market survey 2016

4. Market analysis Germany

5. Market analysis Europe

6. Appendix

