India Unified Communications and Collaboration Market, 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 12%

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Unified Communications and Collaboration Market (2017-2023): Forecast By Solution Types, Verticals, Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

India unified communications and collaboration market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during 2017-2023

India unified communications and collaboration market is growing steadily year-over-year owing to growing internet penetration in the country. Unified communications and collaboration solutions have emerged as cost saving solutions providing effective collaboration thereby increasing productivity and better ROIs. Additionally, attributed to government initiatives towards Digital India, end users are investing towards the deployment of unified communication solutions, predominantly Ministries of India, Public Sector Units (PSUs), banking institutions and education institutions.



While voice remains the primary means of communication, however video based unified communications registered maximum market share in terms of revenues. With rising adoption of video conferencing across all major verticals, it is expected that video based unified communications would dominate the market over the coming years.



In terms of vertical, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) registered highest contribution in unified communications and collaboration market followed by education, government & public utilities and others.



The report thoroughly covers unified communications and collaboration market by technology & sub-segments, verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Market Covered



By Technology



- Voice Based Unified Communication

- Video Based Unified Communication

- Message Based Unified Communication

- Others



By Verticals



- Government & Public Utilities

- Retail

- BFSI

- Commercial Offices and IT/ ITeS

- Hospitality and Healthcare

- Logistics and Transportation

- Education



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 India Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Overview



4 India Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Dynamics



5 India Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Trends



6 India Voice Based Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Overview



7 India Video Based Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Overview



8 India Message Based Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Overview



9 India Others Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Overview



10 India Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Overview, By Verticals



11 India Unified Communications and Collaboration Market Overview, By Regions



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



AGC Networks Limited

Avaya India Private Limited

Cisco Systems ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Peoplelink Unified Communication Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Communications Limited

Wipro Limited

