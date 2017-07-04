

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were slightly lower on Tuesday as oil and mining stocks succumbed to profit taking after sharp gains the previous day.



An upbeat sales update from supermarket chain J Sainsbury and news of takeover approach from Vantiv for payments processing firm Worldpay helped to limit overall losses to some extent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 15 points or 0.20 percent at 7,362 in late opening deals after rising 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, BP Plc and Glencore fell between half a percent and 1.1 percent.



Worldpay shares soared as much as 21 percent after the company said it had received preliminary approaches from Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank for a potential deal.



Sainsbury rose about 1 percent. The supermarket group reported a 2.3 percent rise in same-store sales for the first quarter.



Discount airline Ryanair Holdings rose half a percent on reporting a 12 percent rise in passenger traffic in June from a year earlier.



Semiconductor designer Imagination Technologies soared 6 percent after it swung to a full-year pretax profit with a clear strategy for growth.



