

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) has approached Peter Hancock, the former boss of American International Group Inc., to be its next chief executive officer as incoming Chairman Mark Tucker considers internal and external candidates to lead Europe's largest bank, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.



The board has contacted Hancock, a 59-year-old former JPMorgan banker, as a potential replacement for Stuart Gulliver, who is retiring next year. In the meantime, top HSBC executives seeking the CEO role are said to have had informal talks with Tucker, the report said.



Hancock stepped down from AIG this year, following a seven-year career at the insurer. He lost the support of investors including activist billionaire Carl Icahn, who pushed Hancock to simplify the company and faulted him for failing to meet profitability targets. Hancock and Tucker overlapped for a few months at AIG in 2010, when the insurer spun off Hong Kong-based AIA Group Ltd., which Tucker formerly led



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX