Report Bundle - AI in Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, and Virtual Private Assistants 2017 - 2022

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing in Communications, Applications, and Commerce: AI in Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, and Virtual Private Assistants 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.
This research provide a comprehensive assessment of the market opportunities for AI and Cognitive Computing in communications, applications, and commerce. The research also analyzes the role of AI in emerging Internet of Things (IoT) market segments as well as related unstructured data and analytics. The research includes an evaluation of the technologies and market outlook for VPA. Forecasts for each segment are provided for 2017 to 2022.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cognitive Computing are increasingly integrated in many areas including Internet search, entertainment, commerce applications, content optimization, and robotics. The long-term prospect for these technologies is that they will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services. AI will anticipated to have an ever increasing role in ICT including both traditional telecommunications as well as many communications enabled applications and digital commerce.
Fast growing AI technologies for consumer facing industries include chat bots and Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) and smart advisors. These technologies leverage autonomous agents to enable an ambient user experience for applications, services, and enhanced commerce. On the enterprise side, the majority of IT organizations are experimenting with AI in various forms such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Image Recognition, Voice Recognition, Artificial Neural Networks, and more.
Key Topics Covered:
Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing: Market Outlook for Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce 2017 - 2022
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Artificial Intelligence
4 Intellectual Property Leadership by Country and Company
5 Global Market for Artificial Intelligence
6 AI in Select Industry Verticals
7 AI in Major Market Segments
8 Select Companies and Solutions
9 Important AI Patents 2010 - 2015
Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2017 - 2022
1 Introduction
2 Overview
3 AI Technology in Big Data and IoT
4 AI Technology Application and Use Case
5 AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market
6 AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry
7 AI Solution in Big Data and IoT Market Forecast 2017 - 2022
8 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device and Things 2017 - 2022
9 Company Analysis
10 Conclusions and Recommendations
11 Appendix
Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) and Smart Advisors: Autonomous Agent and Smart Machine Technology and the Market for Ambient User Experience
1. Introduction
2. VPA Technology Drivers
3. VPA Growth Drivers
4. VPA Ecosystem Impact
5. VPA Solutions and Use Cases
6. VPA Market Projections Through 2025
7. Appendix Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
