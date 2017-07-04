HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market to be Worth US$5.74 Billion by 2025: Competition Moderate on Account of Few Products Approved for Commercial Use, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global HIV/AIDS diagnostics market has a handful of dominant players competing against one another. Competition is moderate in the market on account of a few products being approved for commercial use. In fact, all the products in the U.S. are used only for the purpose of research. Another factor serving to keep competition moderate is the high entry barriers to aspiring players. This is because development of diagnostic kits require a lot of research. Going forward, however, the competition may intensify because of the competitive pricing strategy adopted by key companies.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Alere, Abbott Laboratories, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Siemens Healthineers are to name a few key companies operating in the global HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market. While some of them have expanded their shares through mergers and acquisitions, others have made impressive strides through research and development and introduction of new products.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global HIV/AIDS diagnostics market will likely expand at a 9.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$5.74 bn by 2025 from US$2.606 bn in 2016.

Ability to Yield Swift, Accurate Results Make Rapid Test (POC) Market Leading Segment

The three types of tests used in the global HIV/AIDS diagnostics market are rapid tests (POC), ELISA, and nucleic acid test, among others. Of them, the segment of rapid test (POC) accounts for maximum market share. It was worth US1.526 bn in 2016, finds the report by TMR. The test is popular on account its easy usage and swift results. In the near future too, the segment of rapid test (POC) is predicted to hold on to its dominant share due to its relative affordability and ability to produce accurate results faster.

Geographically, the key segments of the global HIV/AIDS diagnostics market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. At present, North America dominates the market with a leading share. In the upcoming years too, the region is expected to hold on to its dominant share by expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2025. This is mainly because of the increasing awareness about the different diagnosis, initiatives by government to thwart HIV, and superior research and development facilities.

Inquire for a sample of this report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26582

Increasing Instances of HIV Fuelling Market Majorly

Alarming rise in occurrence of HIV worldwide and the growing awareness about diagnosis is said to be the root cause of growth in the global HIV/AIDS diagnostics market. "A release by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) in 2015, showed that an estimated 36.7 mn people were living with HIV, and the prevalence rate of HIV was 0.8% worldwide. Most of the HIV-afflicted people live in low and middle income countries. To tackle the menace, government organizations and agencies are focusing on public awareness campaigns about diagnosis, treatment, and care," elaborates the lead analyst of the TMR report.

In many cases HIV is asymptomatic, which means even though the immune system is gradually getting affected, there is no outward signs. Many people can go without the symptoms, and hence without realizing they have HIV, for as long as 10 years. This is posing a roadblock to the global HIV/AIDS diagnosis market.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market (Product - Kits and Reagents and Instruments; Test Type - Rapid Tests (POC), ELISA, and Nucleic Acid Tests; End User - Hospitals, Private Diagnostic Laboratories, and Academic and Research Institutes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Browse Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/hiv-aids-diagnostics-market.htm

Global HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Others

Global HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market, by Test Type

Rapid Tests (POC)

ELISA

Nucleic Acid Tests

Others

Global HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market, by End Users

Hospitals

Private Diagnostics Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Global HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market, by Region

North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- U.S. - Europe

- Germany

- U.K.

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

- - U.K. - - - - Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia & New Zealand

- Rest of Asia Pacific

(APAC) - - - - & - Rest of Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

- - - Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Research Report:

HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hiv-aids-monitoring-tests-market.html

HIV Diagnosis Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hiv-diagnosis-market.html

HIV-associated Lipodystrophy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hiv-associated-lipodystrophy-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/