The Danish municipality Furesø and Formpipe have signed a contract regarding the ECM product Acadre, as a service. The total order value amounts to SEK 3.6 million, the revenues will be allocated throughout the four-year contract period.



"We are pleased to announce that yet another Danish municipality chooses Formpipe. This is the second Danish municipal affair in a short period of time. We see these as a first indication of a turning point for municipalities in Denmark, going from a trend of custom made solutions to more cost effective offers with standard products developed by professional software companies", says Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe.



Following a SKI 02.19 evaluation, Furesø Municipality has entered into an agreement with Formpipe the ECM product Acadre. The agreement is based on SKI - Danish State and Municipality purchase agreement.



Formpipe and Acadre have been chosen due to the best combination of price and a stable and function-rich core product.



For additional information, contact: Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85



_______________________________________________



Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637311