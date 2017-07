MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment decreased notably in June, data from the Labor Ministry showed Tuesday.



The number of unemployed registered with the Public Employment Services fell by 98,317 in June from the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment decreased by 21,668.



From the previous year, unemployment decreased by around 11 percent or 404,243 in June.



