India Diesel Genset Market 2012-2023

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Diesel Genset Market (2018-2023): Forecast by KVA Ratings, Verticals, Industrial, Regions, Key States, and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

India diesel genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2023.

Diesel gensets have become a major source of power for building modern infrastructures. Further, these are heavily deployed to provide back-up power across various applications. In India, diesel gensets are being utilized in the construction, retail and commercial sectors. Additionally, diesel gensets are also used as prime and standby source of power in industrial sector especially in the manufacturing sector.

In India, diesel gensets with rating 5KVA-75KVA accounted for majority of the market share due to ease of availability, low cost and wide range of usage across various applications. The 5KVA-75KVA rating genset market is expected to maintain its market dominance throughout the forecast period. Utilization of these gensets across power telecom infrastructure in unreliable and off-grid areas would drive the market.

Amongst all the verticals, commercial vertical accounts for major share in the overall India diesel genset market. Retail, commercial offices, hotels, hospitals and BFSI are the key revenue contributing segments. Further, among all regions, the Southern region accounts for the highest revenue share in FY2017. However, the southern region diesel genset market is expected to witness slowdown due to improved power supply position. Northern region is witnessing increase in demand on account of large scale infrastructure projects such as Delhi metro expansion plan and Lucknow metro.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Diesel Genset Market Overview

4. India Diesel Genset Market Overview

5. India Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

6. India Diesel Genset Market Trends

7. India 5KVA-75KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

8. India 75.1KVA-375KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

9. India 375.1KVA-750KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

10. India 750.1KVA-1000KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

11. India 1000.1KVA-2000KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

12. India Above 2000KVA Diesel Genset Market Overview

13. India Diesel Genset Verticals Market Overview

14. India Diesel Genset Regional Market Overview

15. India Diesel Genset State-Wise Market Overview

16. India Diesel Genset Market Price Trend

17. India Diesel Genset Rental Market Overview

18. India Diesel Genset Market Industry Regulations

19. India Diesel Gensets Import Statistics

20. India Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

21. Company Profiles

Ashok Leyland

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins India Ltd.

Escorts Limited

Greaves Cotton Limited

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Sonalika Group

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd

