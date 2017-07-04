

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell slightly on Tuesday as fresh tensions on the Korean peninsula prompted traders to book profits after strong gains in the previous session.



North Korea launched another ballistic missile in the direction of Japan, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to declare it is 'hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer.'



Meanwhile, on a light day on the economic front, Eurostat reported that Eurozone producer prices increased at the weakest pace so far this year in May, largely due to slowing energy price inflation.



Separately, survey results from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply revealed that British construction sector growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in June, after reaching to a 17-month high in May.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 382.70 in late opening deals after climbing as much as 1.1 percent the previous day, its biggest single-day percentage gain in two months.



The German DAX was losing 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.



Commodity-related stocks were mostly lower, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, BP Plc, Total SA and Glencore falling between half a percent and 1.1 percent.



Automaker Daimler was marginally lower after it sued Sweden's SKF, with a claim for damages, as a consequence of the settlement decision by the European Commission for violation of European competition rules. SKF shares fell 1.5 percent.



Clariant shares rallied 3 percent after two U.S. investment managers said they would fight the Swiss company's planned $6.4 billion takeover of Huntsman Corp.



German pharmaceutical group Stada climbed 2.5 percent on news that private equity firms Bain Capital and Cinven are considering asking for regulatory approval to make another takeover offer for the company.



Worldpay shares soared as much as 21 percent in London after the company said it had received preliminary approaches from Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank for a potential deal.



