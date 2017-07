Moody's Investors Service has confirmed unchanged credit ratings for Landsvirkjun. Landsvirkjun's credit rating without the guarantee of collection is Baa3 and with the guarantee of collection Baa1. Outlook is stable.



Reykjavik, July 4, 2017



For further information, please contact Rafnar Lárusson, CFO. Phone nr. +354 515 9000, email: rafnar@landsvirkjun.is