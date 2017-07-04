

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment figure hit its lowest level in eight years in June, figures from the Spanish labor ministry showed Tuesday.



The jobless figure dropped by 98,317 persons to 3.36 million, which the ministry said was the lowest level in the past eight years.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the decline was 21,668 persons.



On a year-on-year basis, the unemployment figure fell by 404,243 persons, which was the largest annual decline for June ever.



Unemployment among 15-24 year old Spanish declined by 16.5 percent.



In June, the construction sector recorded the biggest fall in unemployment.



A record 2.1 million job contracts were registered during June, up 8.81 percent from a year ago. Of this, 166,462 were short-term contracts for temporary jobs, up 12.17 percent year-on-year. Such contracts have risen for 41 months in a row, the ministry noted.



Separately, the Labor ministry announced that the number of those registered with the social security system, viewed as a measure of job creation, rose by 87,692 persons to 18.4 million.



