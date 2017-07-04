Konecranes attended the TOC Europe (The Terminal Operations Conference) exhibition this year in Amsterdam with a big "A-launch", introducing three automation-related technologies to the container handling industry.



The first "A" was the automated Konecranes Noell straddle carrier (A-STRAD) and automated Sprinter Carrier (A-SPRINTER) systems. The first deal for this new technology, signed late 2016, was made with the Port of Auckland, New Zealand. Twenty-seven new Konecranes Noell A-STRADS will be delivered to Auckland. The deal includes the TEAMS equipment control and fleet management system, the Navimatic® navigation system, and process automation featuring interchange and fence control systems. Furthermore, twenty-one of port's existing Konecranes Noell straddle carriers will be upgraded to A-STRAD level.



The second "A" concerns Konecranes Gottwald AGVs and new lithium-ion battery technology that gives many benefits including greater efficiency at lower deadweights, and faster charging.



The third "A" was the announcement of cooperation with Terberg, a respected provider of terminal tractors and other special vehicles. Konecranes can now provide customers with a complete Automated Terminal Tractors (A-TT) system, with Terberg supplying the tractors and Konecranes supplying the automation technology, required software and the integration on a turn-key basis.



With A-TT Konecranes completes the puzzle of automated horizontal transport, by now being able to supply all automated alternatives: AGVs, A-STRADs, A-SPRINTERs and A-TTs.



