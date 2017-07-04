

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The loonie bounced off to 87.22 against the yen, from a low of 86.79 hit at 2:30 am ET. The currency is heading to pierce its early 4-1/2-month high of 87.29.



Reversing from an early 5-day low of 1.3014 against the greenback, the loonie rose back to 1.2977.



The loonie advanced to 1.4721 against the euro, its strongest since April 25.



The loonie firmed to more than a 5-month high of 0.9869 against the aussie, off its early low of 0.9980.



If the loonie extends rise, it may target resistance around 90.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the greenback, 1.45 against the euro and 0.97 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX