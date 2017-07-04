Global $3 Billion Diabetes Reusable Insulin Pen Market Report 2011-2022

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Diabetes Reusable Insulin Pen Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

Diabetes Reusable Insulin Pen Market is likely to reach more than US$ 3 Billion across the ten major markets (10MM) of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, China, India and Brazil by the year end of 2022.



Market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing diabetes patient population, high adoption rate, user-friendly design, rising popularity among consumers, help avoid over/under-dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs, government support and technological advancements in the field of reusable insulin pen devices.



China is expected to lead the reusable insulin pen market with a total market share of over 50% by 2022. Germany has shown its potential to become leading #2 market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its #2 position during the forecast period. United States is expected to become the third largest reusable insulin pen market by 2022.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of overall diabetes population and insulin users. It provides essential insights into reusable insulin pen market and users for the top 10 countries, comprising the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Japan, China, India and Brazil until 2022. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and barriers of the reusable insulin pen market.



The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the insulin pen market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Owen Mumford, Ypsomed, Biocon Ltd. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the insulin pen market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market Environment & Trend (2011 - 2022)



3. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market Share Analysis (2011 - 2022)



4. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market Drivers and Barriers



5. Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market in Top Ten Countries - Geographical Landscape



6. Key Companies Analysis



Biocon Ltd.

Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk

Owen Mumford

Sanofi

Ypsomed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jgc4rq/global_diabetes

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716