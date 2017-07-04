

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said that it will begin the sale of vehicles in Iran in August. Initially, Volkswagen's Tiguan and Passat models are to be imported under a contract concluded with the Iranian automotive company Mammut Khodro.



The Volkswagen brand will thus again have a presence in the Iranian market after more than 17 years, and is systematically developing further worldwide market potential.



The privately-owned local partner Mammut Khodro - also the official Iranian importer for the Group's Scania brand - will import Volkswagen brand vehicles into Iran and initially distribute them through eight dealers, focusing on the Teheran region.



The Iranian government estimates that there will be some 3 million new registrations in the overall passenger car market per year in the medium to long term.



