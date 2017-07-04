Nanomaterials Market, 2027

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Market for Nanomaterials 2010-2027" report to their offering.

Nanomaterials are increasingly becoming part of our daily lives. Their novel properties, that are not apparent in larger forms of the same material, has led to their desirability and exploitation in a wide range of applications. Nanomaterials can be defined as substances that are intentionally produced, manufactured or engineered to have specific properties and one or more dimensions typically between 1 and 100 nanometres.

Most nanomaterials are produced in multi-ton volumes in varying sizes, shapes, and also in surface coatings. Nanomaterials cover a range of materials inorganic metal and metal oxide nanomaterials, carbon-based nanomaterials and polymeric particulate materials in a variety of forms.

Markets nanomaterials are currently impacting include healthcare, sporting goods, cosmetics and personal care, automotive, food and beverage, home and garden, coatings in numerous sectors, consumer electronics and computing. Paints and coatings cross-apply to numerous consumer markets from aerospace and automotive to construction and hygiene. They offer a range of functionalities that are desirable in a number of sectors such as anti-bacterialism, anti-corrosion, easy-clean, thermal barrier, protective and UV-absorbent and combinations thereof.

The report offers:

- In-depth analysis of the global market for nanomaterials, producers, and products.

- Analysis Of The Following Nanomaterials: Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles, Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles, Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles, Carbon Nanotubes, Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles, Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles, Copper Oxide Nanoparticles, Dendrimers, Fullerenes, Gold Nanoparticles, Graphene, Iron Oxide Nanoparticles, Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles, Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles, Nanocellulose, Nanoclays, Nanodiamonds, Nanofibers, Nanosilver, Nanowires, Nickel Nanoparticles, Quantum Dots, Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles, Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles, Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles, Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles, Nanoprecipitated Calcium Carbonate, Graphene And Carbon Quantum Dots, Hydroxyapatite Nanoparticles, Palladium Nanoparticles, Yttrium Oxide Nanoparticles, Other 2D Materials.

- Analysis of global nanomaterials regulations.

- Global nanomaterials funding and government policies.

- Nanomaterials patenting.

- Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

- Analysis of the following

- Examples of successful markets and products.

- Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2027.

- Exploration of nanomaterials market structures and value chains.

- Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology.

- Profiles of over 750 nanomaterials producers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Nanomaterials Market Rating System

1.1.1 Addressable market size

1.1.2 Competitive landscape

1.1.3 IP landscape

1.1.4 Commercial prospects

2 Introduction

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study

2.2 Market definition

2.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

2.3 Categorization

3 Executive Summary

4 Nanomaterials Regulations

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 REACH

4.1.2 Biocidal Products Regulation

4.1.3 National nanomaterials registers

4.1.4 Cosmetics regulation

4.1.5 Food safety

4.2 United States

4.2.1 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)

4.3 Asia

4.3.1 Japan

4.3.2 South Korea

4.3.3 Taiwan

4.3.4 Australia

5 Global Funding And Policy

5.1 United States

5.1.1 National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI)

5.2 Japan

5.2.1 Science and technology basic plans

5.2.1.1 Strategic Innovation Promotion Program

5.2.1.2 Science and Technology Basic Plan

5.2.1.3 5th Science and Technology Basic Plan (FY2016-2020)

5.2.2 Government bodies

5.2.2.1 Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)

5.2.2.2 Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

5.2.3 Research centres and platforms

5.2.3.1 Tsukuba Innovation Arena for Nanotechnology (TIA - NANO)

5.2.3.2 National Institute of Materials Science (NIMS)

5.2.3.3 National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)

5.3 China

5.3.1 Graphene funding and development

5.3.2 Future graphene strategy

5.3.3 13th Five-Year Plan

5.4 South Korea

5.4.1 Nanotechnology funding in South Korea

5.4.2 Graphene funding

5.5 Taiwan

5.5.1 National Nanotechnology Program Phase 1

5.5.2 Phase 2

5.6 Germany

5.6.1 Nanotechnology 2015 Action Plan

5.6.2 Networks

5.7 European Union

5.7.1 Horizon 2020

5.7.2 Graphene Flagship

6 Patenting

7 The Global Market For Nanomaterials

8 References

