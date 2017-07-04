Company Also to Showcase Its Advanced Navigation Technologies on Show Floor



Santa Clara, Calif., 2017-07-04 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telenav®, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV), a leader in connected car services, announced that Philipp Kandal, Senior Vice President, Engineering at Telenav, will be making two presentations at the upcoming ConCarExpo 2017 in Berlin on July 5 and 6. The company also announced it will have a presence on the show floor. The event will be held in Convention Hall II at the Estrel Congress and Messe Center in Berlin. The Telenav location on the floor will be stand 32.



On July 5, Kandal will present "Accurate HD Map or Smart Map? What It Really Takes to Power Connected Car and Autonomous Experiences" at the ConCarExpo's International VDI Conference for Digital Infrastructure and Automotive Mobility. This presentation will focus on the growing importance of maps and, more specifically, how Telenav improves navigation-related attributes in OpenStreetMap (OSM).



The following day, at ConCarExpo's ConCar Forum, his topic will be "A Mobile App, Some Drivers and a Massive Country: the Magic of AI in Building High-Accuracy Maps in Six Months." This talk revolves around Telenav's experience, lessons and best practices learned from improving Canadian OSM data to produce a navigation-quality map.



At the core of both talks is how Telenav is helping improve OSM and the tools the company has built for the OSM community to make a more complete map. Telenav's OSM improvement platform identifies essential attributes for navigation, such as turn restrictions and speed limits. This effort, combined with the constant edits to OSM made by more than three million OSM community contributors, allows for the creation of frequently updated and navigable maps.



Additionally, many of the company's advanced navigation technologies and products will be showcased on the floor.



About Telenav, Inc.



Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based platform services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, global brands such as Ford, GM, Toyota and AT&T deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. Additionally, advertisers such as Denny's, Walmart, and Best Buy reach millions of users with Telenav's highly-targeted advertising platform. To learn more about how Telenav's location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based ads, visit www.telenav.com.



