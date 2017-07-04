GGX Gold Corp.: Excavator Program Exposes Vein over 160 Meters Multiple Showings of Visible Gold on the Gold Drop Property Historic Gold Camp Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 04, 2017 - GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce it's excavator trenching program has now doubled the size of exposed Vein from 80 meters as reported in the June 15th News Release to 160 Meters and it appears to continue along strike. The vein is located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. As well the company is continuing to channel sample the newly exposed area. The company plans to begin a drilling program shortly and has spotted the first 15 holes along the newly exposed Vein. Drill pads are being constructed and discussions have been underway with contractors.

To view the Larger Expossed vein, please click on the following Link:

http://ww4.fscwire.com/sites/default/files/NR/1202/17463_ggximage1.png

The company also would like to report that there have been multiple locations were visible Gold has been spotted in bedrock throughout the property. As such the company is currently in the process of increasing security in various locations in and around the property with Wireless cameras and fencing.

To view the image of Samples, from various locations, please click on the following links:

http://ww4.fscwire.com/sites/default/files/NR/1202/17463_ggximage2.jpg

http://ww4.fscwire.com/sites/default/files/NR/1202/17463_ggximage3.jpg

The Gold Drop property covers geologically prospective ground in the well-mineralized Greenwood Mining Division. The property hosts numerous low-sulfide, gold and silver bearing quartz veins or vein systems, four of which were previously mined (Gold Drop, North Star, Amandy and Roderick Dhu veins).

June 2017 Trenching at Gold Drop Southwest Zone (area of historic C.O.D shaft)

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

To view a map of the claim location, please click on the following link:

http://ww4.fscwire.com/sites/default/files/NR/1202/17463_ggximage4.png

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Barry Brown, Director

604-488-3900

Forward Looking Information

Source: GGX Gold Corp.