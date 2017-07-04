Global Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market 2010-2017 & Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Market for Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles 2010-2027" report to their offering.

"The Global Market for Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles 2010-2027" brings you the very latest information and historical data on these advanced materials, covering production volumes, pricing, producers and end user market demand.

The properties of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles (also referred to as nanopowders or nanocrystals) display enhanced electrical, optical, magnetic and chemical properties from the bulk material of which they are made. Advances largely depend on the ability to synthesize nanoparticles of various materials, sizes, and shapes, as well as to efficiently assemble them into complex architectures. Most manufactured nanomaterials are available with varying shapes, sizes, composition, surface coatings and surface morphology.They offer a range of functionalities that are desirable in a number of sectors such as anti-bacterialism, anti-corrosion, easy-clean, thermal barrier, protective and UV-absorbent and combinations thereof.

Their use will increase greatly in the next decade as they are manufactured in hundreds of thousands of tons for use in a diverse range of products in markets. These include consumer electronics, automobiles, paints and coatings, aerospace, sporting goods, household cleaning, construction and medicine.

Report Contents Include:

- Global market demand metal and metal oxide nanoparticles, tons, to 2027, conservative and optimistic estimates

- Historical market demand data

- Demand for metal and metal oxide nanoparticles, by region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)

- Demand for metal and metal oxide nanoparticles, by end user market

- Applications of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles-High volume applications, low volume applications and novel applications

- Metal and metal oxide nanoparticles price per kilogram, price per ton and estimated production totals

- Metal and metal oxide nanoparticles producer profiles including products, prices and contact details.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Nanomaterials Market Rating System

1.1.1 Addressable market size

1.1.2 Competitive landscape

1.1.3 IP landscape

1.1.4 Commercial prospects

2 Introduction

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study

2.2 Market definition

2.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

2.3 Categorization

3 Executive Summary

4 Nanomaterials Regulations

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 REACH

4.1.2 Biocidal Products Regulation

4.1.3 National nanomaterials registers

4.1.4 Cosmetics regulation

4.1.5 Food safety

4.2 United States

4.2.1 Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)

4.3 Asia

4.3.1 Japan

4.3.2 South Korea

4.3.3 Taiwan

4.3.4 Australia

5 Global Funding And Policy

5.1 United States

5.1.1 National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI)

5.2 Japan

5.2.1 Science and technology basic plans

5.2.1.1 Strategic Innovation Promotion Program

5.2.1.2 Science and Technology Basic Plan

5.2.1.3 5th Science and Technology Basic Plan (FY2016-2020)

5.2.2 Government bodies

5.2.2.1 Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)

5.2.2.2 Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

5.2.3 Research centres and platforms

5.2.3.1 Tsukuba Innovation Arena for Nanotechnology (TIA - NANO)

5.2.3.2 National Institute of Materials Science (NIMS)

5.2.3.3 National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)

5.3 China

5.3.1 Graphene funding and development

5.3.2 Future graphene strategy

5.3.3 13th Five-Year Plan

5.4 South Korea

5.4.1 Nanotechnology funding in South Korea

5.4.2 Graphene funding

5.5 Taiwan

5.5.1 National Nanotechnology Program Phase 1

5.5.2 Phase 2

5.6 Germany

5.6.1 Nanotechnology 2015 Action Plan

5.6.2 Networks

5.7 European Union

5.7.1 Horizon 2020

5.7.2 Graphene Flagship

6 Patenting

7 The Global Market For Metal And Metal Oxide Nanoparticles

7.1 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.2 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles

7.3 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles

7.4 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.5 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles

7.6 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles

7.7 Gold Nanoparticles

7.8 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles

7.9 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.10 Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles

7.11 Nanosilver

7.12 Nickel Nanoparticles

7.13 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles

7.14 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

7.15 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles

7.16 Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles

8 References

