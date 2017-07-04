Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market, 2027

DUBLIN, July 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market, 2017-2027" report to their offering.

The "Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market, 2017-2027" report features an extensive study on the current market landscape of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and newborn screening diagnostics that are commercially available or are under development.

NIPT and newborn screening tests are designed for the detection of different types of genetic abnormalities in fetuses and newborns. Detection of genetic disorders in prenatal and neonatal stages is critical tolower the child mortality rates. Moreover, early detection, treatment and management of these genetic disorders is important to avoid serious health problems at later stages in life. The study offers a comprehensive discussion on the future potential of these tests in prenatal and neonatal care.

NIPT:



- The overall landscape of NIPT tests with respect to the stage of development, sample type, technology platforms, type of indications, stage of pregnancy and result turnaround time. In addition, the report provides a detailed discussion and analysis on the various innovative technology platforms available for the development of NIPTs and the indications screened.

- Comprehensive profiles of the leading players in the field of NIPT and their products, highlighting details of the company, financial and funding information (if available), product portfolio and a comprehensive future outlook. Likewise, the product profiles provide information on the product and their development history, technology platforms, test procedure, specifications, advantages and clinical information (if available).

- An elaborate geographical coverage analysis of the NIPT tests available/under development across the globe, a comparative heat map analysis of NIPTs (on the basis of sensitivity, specificity, result turnaround time and stage of pregnancy when the test can be performed), harvey ball analysis highlighting the panel strength of each test based on the number of indications being screened, and the geographical distribution of the companies involved in the development of NIPTs.



Newborn Screening:



- The overall landscape of newborn screening tests with respect to the stage of development, screening type, technology platform, type of indication, period of sample collection after birth and result turnaround time.

- Detailed profiles of the players involved in the field of newborn screening and their products highlighting details on the company, financial and funding information (if available), product portfolio and a comprehensive future outlook. Likewise, the product profiles provide information on the product specifications and test methodology. In addition, the report includes a comprehensive list of the core and secondary disorders/deficiencies recommended for newborn screening.

- An illustrative grid representation of the newborn screening tests based on screening type (basic newborn screening, expanded newborn screening, comprehensive newborn screening and advanced newborn screening) and technology platform, and an overview of the landscape of industry developers (start-ups, mid-sized and large-sized players).



Additionally, the report includes:



- A detailed discussion of the existing regulatory landscape in the field of NIPT and the current status of the government mandated newborn screening programs established in various countries across the globe to provide proper medical care to newborns.

- Partnerships that have been recently been inked amongst different stakeholders, covering product distribution/marketing agreements, development/commercialization agreements and mergers/acquisitions.

- A detailed survey analysis primarily focused on gaining additional insights on the company's tests or services, highlighting the focus area of the company, type of the products, purpose and commercial availability of the lead product(s).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. NIPT And Newborn Screening: Market Landscape



5. NIPT And Newborn Screening: Key Insights



6. Prenatal Testing: Focus On NIPT



7. Newborn Screening: Detailed Outlook



8. Other Associated Tests And Services



9. Recent Collaborations



10. NIPT And Newborn Screening: Market Sizing And Forecast



11. Conclusion



12. Interview Transcripts



13. Survey Analysis



14. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



15. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



